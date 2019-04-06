Thousands without power, ferry sailings cancelled as strong winds hit Vancouver Island

Close to 10,000 customers are without power after high winds rocked Vancouver Island and other coastal sections of B.C. Saturday morning.

The outages are generally concentrated in the southern and central sections of the island, with Environment Canada reporting gusts up to 100 kilometres per hour.

BC Hydro has reported several trees down across wires and buildings in areas including Courtenay, Langford, Duncan, Sidney and North Cowichan, along with other parts of Greater Victoria.

“Our crews are on site,” BC Hydro spokesperson Kevin Aquino said. “Crews have also been assigned, so we will be working throughout the day so that customers are restored as quickly and safely as possible.”

A wind warning for the region was issued Friday and predicted gusts up to 110 kilometres per hour for the central coast, including Bella Coola.

The winds are expected to ease off by Saturday afternoon.

BC Ferries was forced to cancel a number of late-morning and afternoon sailings due to the high winds, including service from Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay.

Full information on the cancellations can be found on BC Ferries’ website.

BC Hydro is telling customers to watch their outage list for the latest information on when power may be restored.