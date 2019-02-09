Tens of thousands without power as frigid windstorm slams South Coast

More than 60,000 people were without power on the Lower Mainland and southern Vancouver Island after a powerful winter storm slammed the South Coast overnight.

Wind warnings remained in effect Saturday morning for eastern Metro Vancouver and the western Fraser Valley, while an arctic outflow warning — forecasting frigid winds with wind chill values of -20 C — remained in effect for the Eastern Fraser Valley.

The eastern reaches of Metro Vancouver saw the brunt of the damage, with thousands of outages in Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, the Fraser Valley and Port Coquitlam, where a transformer blew out.

In the Lower Mainland, icy wind gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour were recorded in some areas, and new outages continued to crop up throughout the morning.

BC Hydro spokesperson Kevin Aquino said at the peak of the storm, about 72,000 customers lost power.

“We do have a team of in-house meteorologists, and they have been tracking the storm quite closely, so we were aware of it before it hit and it definitely allowed us to ramp up our BC Hydro crews, contractor crews and call centre agents, so when the lights did go out we were able to respond,” he said.

High winds have also forced multiple ferry cancellations from Horseshoe Bay. Witnesses report that the breakwater barge at the Sewell Marina has been swamped by the weather.

Sailings from Tsawwassen remain unaffected so far.

Full ferry service notices are available here and passengers are advised to check for delays before heading to the terminal.

The winds came after southern and eastern Vancouver Island were painted with snow.

Duncan, Sooke and the Malahat saw about 10 centimetres of snow accumulate, while Nanaimo got about eight centimetres, and Victoria got a light dusting of two to four centimetres.

The Southern Gulf Islands and eastern sections of Vancouver Island around Nanaimo, Duncan, Nanoose Bay and Fanny Bay saw snow squalls, where cold arctic air passing over the warmer Strait of Georgia led to the rapid accumulation of snow and whiteout conditions.