Kitchener man, woman arrested in connection with dozens of break-ins

Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested two people in connection with dozens of break-ins throughout the region over the past couple of months.
Police say around 25 businesses were broken into in August and September.
The thieves would generally force their way into the business before ransacking the cash register.
Police say a 42-year-old Kitchener man and a 20-year-old Kitchener woman are facing several charges in connection with the break-ins.
They are continuing to investigate and are expecting more charges to be laid in the future.
