Man transported to Hamilton hospital after being hit by transport truck in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say a man has been transported to an out-of-region hospital after being struck by a transport truck in Kitchener on Tuesday morning.

Police say officers were called to the scene of the collision on Courtland Avenue between Hillmount Drive and Hayward Avenue at around 6:45 a.m.

The pedestrian was transported to Hamilton General Hospital, though police did not say the extent of his injuries.

Police say they are still actively investigating the cause of the collision.

They say will be several hours before the road will fully reopen.

On scene in the area of Courtland Ave near Hillmount Dr in Kitchener for a collision involving a transport truck and pedestrian. One individual has been transported to an out-of-region hospital. Expect traffic delays in the area while @WRPS_Traffic continues to investigate. pic.twitter.com/GLkoPIOrpW — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) September 14, 2021