Bell MTS Iceplex won’t be closed for Jets training camp practices.

The good news is the Winnipeg Jets will hold open practices for their upcoming pro mini and main training camps at Bell MTS Iceplex later this week and next.

But the potentially disappointing news for Jets fans is only about 25 or so will actually be able to watch those on-ice sessions because of COVID-19 restrictions put in place by the NHL and True North Sports + Entertainment.

A team spokesperson says that under the present set of guidelines, only accredited media will be allowed inside the three rinks that will be used simultaneously for the total of 21 players who will be attending the pro mini camp beginning Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

Fans will be able to watch from the Iceplex lobby window. But there will be only about 16 socially distanced spaces available for the Assiniboine Credit Union rink, and approximately four spaces for the two back rinks where the other positional practices will be held.

Story continues below advertisement

It is far from an ideal setup for those longing to see the Jets and their organizational prospects in the flesh. And it should be noted that NHL COVID-19 rules do not allow for any pre- or post-practice interaction between the public and players.

The pro mini camp continues through Monday with 9 a.m. on-ice sessions, except for Saturday, when the players will work out office only.

Main camp, which will feature a total of 45 players, will begin with the first on-ice session on Thursday, Sept. 23 at 11 a.m.

The Jets begin their six-game exhibition schedule by hosting the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26 at Canada Life Centre.

Winnipeg Jets pro mini camp roster

Goalies

60 Phillipe Desrosiers

75 Arvid Holm

Defence

14 Ville Heinola

42 Simon Lundmark

45 Declan Chisholm

52 Tyrel Bauer

54 Dylan Samberg

58 Dmitri Kuzmin

65 Johnathan Kovacevic

72 Leon Gawanke

Forwards

19 David Gustafsson

22 Austin Poganski

23 Mikey Eyssimont

39 Jeff Malott

47 Luke Johnson

48 Evan Polei

51 Haralds Egle

71 Evgeny Svechnikov

87 Kristian Reichel

91 Cole Perfetti

93 Kristian Vesalainen