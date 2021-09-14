Bell MTS Iceplex won’t be closed for Jets training camp practices.

The good news is the Winnipeg Jets will hold open practices for their upcoming pro mini and main training camps at Bell MTS Iceplex later this week and next.
But the potentially disappointing news for Jets fans is only about 25 or so will actually be able to watch those on-ice sessions because of COVID-19 restrictions put in place by the NHL and True North Sports + Entertainment.
A team spokesperson says that under the present set of guidelines, only accredited media will be allowed inside the three rinks that will be used simultaneously for the total of 21 players who will be attending the pro mini camp beginning Thursday morning at 9 a.m.
Fans will be able to watch from the Iceplex lobby window. But there will be only about 16 socially distanced spaces available for the Assiniboine Credit Union rink, and approximately four spaces for the two back rinks where the other positional practices will be held.
It is far from an ideal setup for those longing to see the Jets and their organizational prospects in the flesh. And it should be noted that NHL COVID-19 rules do not allow for any pre- or post-practice interaction between the public and players.
The pro mini camp continues through Monday with 9 a.m. on-ice sessions, except for Saturday, when the players will work out office only.
Main camp, which will feature a total of 45 players, will begin with the first on-ice session on Thursday, Sept. 23 at 11 a.m.
The Jets begin their six-game exhibition schedule by hosting the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26 at Canada Life Centre.
Winnipeg Jets pro mini camp roster
Goalies
60 Phillipe Desrosiers
75 Arvid Holm
Defence
14 Ville Heinola
42 Simon Lundmark
45 Declan Chisholm
52 Tyrel Bauer
54 Dylan Samberg
58 Dmitri Kuzmin
65 Johnathan Kovacevic
72 Leon Gawanke
Forwards
19 David Gustafsson
22 Austin Poganski
23 Mikey Eyssimont
39 Jeff Malott
47 Luke Johnson
48 Evan Polei
51 Haralds Egle
71 Evgeny Svechnikov
87 Kristian Reichel
91 Cole Perfetti
93 Kristian Vesalainen
