Winnipeg Jets prepare to “terminate” Joona Luoto’s contract

Finnish forward Joona Luoto will not be returning for a third season with the Winnipeg Jets organization. A team spokesperson says Luoto wanted to play closer to his home of Tampere, Finland.

Winnipeg #NHLJets have placed forward Joona Luoto on Unconditional Waivers for the purpose of contract termination. Luoto had 1 year remaining on his Entry Level contract which he signed back on June 15, 2019. https://t.co/MufW3WZL71 — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) September 13, 2021

Luoto played 16 games for Winnipeg during his rookie North American professional season in 2019-20. That same year the 6′-two, 191 pound left winger added four assists in 18 games with the AHL Manitoba Moose.

Luoto began last season with HIFK of the Finnish League, scoring five goals and adding four assists earning nine points in 19 games prior to re-joining the Moose. In 11 games with the Jets affiliate, Luoto scored two goals and two assists for four points.

The Jets five day pro mini camp camp begins later this week at Bell MTS Iceplex, with the first on ice session scheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursday morning. A total of 21 players are on the roster which includes 2 goalies, 8 defensemen, and 11 forwards. Ville Heinola and Cole Perfetti headline that group along with netminder Arvid Holm.

The first on ice session for Main Camp is set for 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 23 at Bell MTS Iceplex with 45 players on the roster. The Jets kick off their six game exhibition schedule on Sunday, September 26 when they host Ottawa in a 7 p.m. start at Canada Life Centre.

