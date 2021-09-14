Menu

Sports

Kingston Frontenacs to welcome fans back to Leon’s Centre this weekend

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted September 14, 2021 2:34 pm

The Kingston Frontenacs will be be playing in front of fans at Leon’s Centre for the first since before the COVID-19 pandemic was declared.

The OHL team will face off against the Ottawa 67’s in a pre-season exhibition game this Saturday.

Only 1,000 fully vaccinated people will be allowed to watch the game at the rink due to restrictions under Stage 3 of Ontario’s reopening plan. Proof of vaccination, photo ID and a mandatory mask will be required upon entry.

Read more: Kingston Frontenacs head coach moving on to NHL position

“We are providing our 2021-22 season ticket members the first right of refusal to attend our exhibition games. If limited tickets become available, the general public will be provided the opportunity to purchase the remaining tickets before each upcoming exhibition home game,” the Frontenacs said in a news release Tuesday.

The team hopes to be able to welcome a full arena by Oct. 8, when they will once again play the Ottawa 67’s

