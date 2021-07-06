Kingston Frontenacs head coach moving on to NHL position

Send this page to someone via email

The Kingston Frontenacs are losing their head coach.

Paul McFarland, who is also the team’s general manager, will be departing the team for a new position as an assistant coach with the NHL’s expansion franchise, the Seattle Kracken.

This was actually McFarland’s second stint with the Fronts, however, he never had the chance to coach this time around because he was hired during the COVID-19 league shutdown.

McFarland was behind the bench for 111 wins during his first run as head coach for the Frontenacs from 2014 to 2017. Before coming back to the Fronts in 2020, he spent three years coaching in the NHL.

“I am forever grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the Kingston Frontenacs family,” McFarland said in a statement released Tuesday.

“I would like to personally thank the Springer family, our coaching staff and support staff, business operations team, billet families, and most importantly our players and their families.”

Assistant general manager Kory Cooper has been promoted and will take over as the team’s general manager.

