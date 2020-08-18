Kingston Frontenacs give GM position to head coach Paul McFarland

The Kingston Frontenacs didn’t have to go too far to find their new general manager.
The hockey club announced Tuesday that Paul McFarland will assume the role.
The 34-year-old was named head coach on May 8.
The Richmond, Ont., native is now the ninth general manager in the franchise’s history and the first to hold the dual general manager and head coach role since Larry Mavety held both titles in the early 2000s.
The hockey club will be holding a media conference Tuesday afternoon with more information.
The Ontario Hockey League season is slated to begin in December.
