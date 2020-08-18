Kingston Frontenacs give GM position to head coach Paul McFarland

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Kingston Frontenacs didn’t have to go too far to find their new general manager.

The hockey club announced Tuesday that Paul McFarland will assume the role.

Read more: Kingston Frontenacs fire Kurtis Foster as head coach

The 34-year-old was named head coach on May 8.

The Richmond, Ont., native is now the ninth general manager in the franchise’s history and the first to hold the dual general manager and head coach role since Larry Mavety held both titles in the early 2000s.

1:23 Kingston Frontenacs Kurtis Foster talks cancellation of season and more. Kingston Frontenacs Kurtis Foster talks cancellation of season and more.

The hockey club will be holding a media conference Tuesday afternoon with more information.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ontario Hockey League season is slated to begin in December.