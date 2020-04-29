Kingston Frontenacs fire Kurtis Foster as head coach

Send this page to someone via email

Kurtis Foster has been let go as head coach for the Kingston Frontenacs.

A news release from the OHL organization sent out Wednesday said the decision was made with the past two seasons in mind.

Before he was appointed to head coach in the summer of 2018, Foster was an assistant coach for the team for one season.

Foster’s resume is an impressive one. He played five years in the Ontario Hockey League (1997-2001) with the Peterborough Petes and 15 professional seasons in the NHL with Atlanta, Minnesota, Tampa Bay, Edmonton, Anaheim, New Jersey and Philadelphia.

“We would like to thank Kurtis for his hard work and dedication during his tenure with the Frontenacs,” said Darren Keily, general manager of the team. “Internally, we had the time to discuss our future, and felt that while we did take some steps forward on the ice this past season, going forward we need a new voice and plan to see this team reach its fullest potential.”

Keily said they will be taking time to hire a new head coach, and will be looking at “pro ranks once the NHL and AHL seasons resume from the COVID-19 situation.”

Keily added that they will be looking for someone with “a great deal of experience, with a pro mentality.”

Management will also be looking for a coach with experience with junior or college players.

“We ask our players, their parents, and most of all our fans to be patient with us as we will be waiting for the NHL and AHL picture to become clearer.”