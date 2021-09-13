SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan sets new daily record for COVID-19 cases

By David Giles Global News
Posted September 13, 2021 4:38 pm
Saskatchewan reported 449 new cases on Monday, its highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan reported 449 new cases on Monday, its highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic.

A new daily record for COVID-19 cases was set in Saskatchewan.

The province reported 449 new cases on Monday, the highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic. The previous daily high was 441 on Nov. 21, 2020.

Read more: Declared COVID-19 outbreaks in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan has recorded over 400 new cases daily in three of the past four days.

Of the new cases, 387 — 86 per cent — were reported in unvaccinated people and 48 new cases — 11 per cent — in fully-vaccinated people.

The remaining cases are in those people who are partially vaccinated.

Read more: Saskatchewan enacting mandatory self-isolation order for positive COVID-19 cases

Story continues below advertisement

Four new deaths were reported Monday, bringing the overall total in the province to 625.

One death was reported in the 80-plus age category and three in people between the ages of 60 and 79.

A breakdown of the latest update from the province is delayed due to technical difficulties, a government spokesperson said.

The province did report 209 people were in hospital.

There have been 59,165 total cases in Saskatchewan, with 54,764 recoveries.

Click to play video: 'New health order, no mask mandate for Saskatchewan' New health order, no mask mandate for Saskatchewan
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCOVID tagCoronavirus Cases tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan Coronavirus tagsaskatchewan covid-19 tagCOVID-19 saskatchewan tagSask Coronavirus Update tagsask covid-19 update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers