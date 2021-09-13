Saskatchewan sets new daily record for COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

A new daily record for COVID-19 cases was set in Saskatchewan.

The province reported 449 new cases on Monday, the highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic. The previous daily high was 441 on Nov. 21, 2020.

Saskatchewan has recorded over 400 new cases daily in three of the past four days.

Of the new cases, 387 — 86 per cent — were reported in unvaccinated people and 48 new cases — 11 per cent — in fully-vaccinated people.

The remaining cases are in those people who are partially vaccinated.

Four new deaths were reported Monday, bringing the overall total in the province to 625.

One death was reported in the 80-plus age category and three in people between the ages of 60 and 79.

A breakdown of the latest update from the province is delayed due to technical difficulties, a government spokesperson said.

The province did report 209 people were in hospital.

There have been 59,165 total cases in Saskatchewan, with 54,764 recoveries.