Canada

Saskatchewan enacting mandatory self-isolation order for positive COVID-19 cases

By David Giles Global News
Posted September 10, 2021 1:13 pm
WATCH LIVE: Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe provides a COVID-19 briefing.

The Saskatchewan government said Friday it is enacting a public health order requiring anyone in Saskatchewan testing positive for COVID-19 to self-isolate for 10 days after receiving a positive test result.

The province said unvaccinated close contacts of anyone testing positive for COVID-19 are also required to self-isolate.

Read more: COVID-19: Rally at Saskatchewan legislature calls on Moe, Merriman to take action

The new self-isolation measure does not apply to fully vaccinated individuals identified as close contacts. However, they are required to self-monitor and seek testing at the first sign of COVID-19 symptoms.

The government said it enacted this measure, along with other measures, to address the pressures the health care system currently faces.

Read more: Saskatchewan’s Opposition pushes for COVID-19 vaccine mandate on provincial employees

That includes reducing non-critical or elective services so that surge capacity can be expanded in the health system.

The province said the service reductions are necessary to create capacity for acute or urgent services.

More to come

