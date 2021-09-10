Record high new COVID-19 cases in 2021 for Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

A record was set in Saskatchewan with its highest daily number of new COVID-19 infections in 2021 on Friday.

According to the provincial government’s dashboard, there were 432 new cases, bringing the overall infection total in Saskatchewan to 57,952. This is the highest number since Nov. 21, 2020, when 441 were reported.

The seven-day average of new daily infections grew to 366 from 364 on Thursday.

In the updated data, Delta variant cases increased to 2,885 from the previously reported 2,688. Of the 12,461 variants of concern (VOCs), 10,496 have lineages identified by whole-genome sequencing.

The province’s active infections have increased and now sit at 3,573. It is the highest number since Jan. 20, when it was 3,702. The Saskatoon zone leads the province with 993.

Saskatchewan’s hospitals are currently providing care for 190 patients with COVID-19: 151 are receiving inpatient care and 39 are in intensive care units. This is the most hospitalizations since April 20, when there were 195.

The number of recoveries from the virus has grown by 273 to a total of 53,762.

According to the dashboard, 3,750 COVID-19 tests were performed on Thursday. To date, 1,055,858 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 1,495,955 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said. The dashboard showed that 363 of Friday’s 432 new cases were people who were unvaccinated.

The province’s death toll for COVID-19-related deaths rose by one to 617. The recently deceased person who tested positive for the virus was in the 60-to-79 age group.

