Global News at 10 Regina
September 10 2021 7:19pm
01:43

‘Not far enough’: Sask. healthcare unions respond to new COVID-19 measures

While the new pandemic measures announced by the province Friday were welcomed by healthcare workers, calls quickly arose calling for more actions to slow down COVID-19 spread.

