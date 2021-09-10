Saskatchewan to require anyone testing positive for COVID-19 to self-isolate for 10 days
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced Friday that a public health order will mandate anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will be required to self-isolate for 10 days after receiving that positive test result. Those who are close contacts of someone who tested positive must also isolate, but only if unvaccinated. Those who are vaccinated and a close contact of someone who tests positive won’t have to isolate, but are asked to monitor for symptoms.