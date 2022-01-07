Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
January 7 2022 8:27am
COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports record 913 new cases, 1 death

Saskatchewan reported a new daily high for COVID-19 cases on Thursday and people are being urged to avoid visiting others for the next few weeks.

