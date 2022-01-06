COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports record 913 new cases, 1 death

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan health officials have reported a total of 913 new COVID-19 cases — a new daily record — and one death Thursday.

Saskatoon has the most new cases at 432 and Regina follows with 198.

There are now 5,235 cases considered active and 82,442 cases are considered recovered. Officials say almost half (46.1 per cent) of new cases are in the age category of 20 to 39.

Officials report as of Thursday, 100 individuals are hospitalized, including 88 inpatient hospitalizations and 12 intensive care hospitalizations. Out of the 100 patients, 50 (50 per cent) were not fully vaccinated.

The seven-day average number of new COVID-19 cases was 597 (49.5 new cases per 100,000). Health officials report that since Jan. 1, the New Cases by Vaccination Status table has shown a significant number of new cases as unvaccinated and this data is under review to ensure that the reports are accurate.

Officials reported Thursday that 3,307 more tests have been given and 2,172 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

