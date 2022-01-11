Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
January 11 2022 8:16am
01:48

COVID-19: Saskatchewan restaurants struggle to stay open amid staffing challenges

The restaurant industry is no stranger to the pains of the pandemic and the Omicron variant is forcing the industry to face a virus hurting people’s livelihoods.

Advertisement

Video Home