Canada

COVID-19 cases spike in Saskatchewan, hospitalizations inch upward

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 11, 2022 3:29 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Saskatchewan restaurants struggle to stay open amid staffing challenges' COVID-19: Saskatchewan restaurants struggle to stay open amid staffing challenges
The restaurant industry is no stranger to the pains of the pandemic and the Omicron variant is forcing the industry to face a virus hurting people's livelihoods.

Hospitalizations inched upward as new COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Saskatchewan.

The province’s dashboard reported Tuesday that 121 people were in hospital with COVID-19, an increase of two from Monday, with 44.6 per cent not fully vaccinated.

Officials said of the 110 people receiving inpatient treatment, 57 have a COVID-19-related illness, 44 are incidental, asymptomatic infections and nine have not yet been determined.

Read more: Yorkton Regional High School moves to remote learning due to rising COVID-19 cases

Eleven people are in intensive care, 10 with a COVID-19-related illness and one person with an incidental, asymptomatic infection.

Cases spiked again on Tuesday, with 1,027 new cases reported. It marks the third-straight day Saskatchewan has reported more than 1,000 new daily cases, and the fourth time in the past five days.

Officials said 44.5 per cent of the new cases are in the 20-to-39 age group.

The overall number of cases in the province is now 94,080 since the start of the pandemic.

The vaccination status of the new cases is not being reported.

The province suspended its new cases by vaccination status after the table showed a significant number of the new cases were in unvaccinated people.

Read more: COVID-19 — Saskatchewan restaurants struggle to stay open amid staffing challenges

Active cases reached a new high on Tuesday at 8,229. That is up 479 from the previous high set on Monday.

The seven-day average of daily new cases also reached a pandemic high at 980, 81.3 per 100,000 population.

Recovered cases jump 661 to 84,890.

No new deaths were reported for the fifth-straight day.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
