Saskatchewan reports 420 COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

Saskatchewan government officials reported an additional 420 COVID-19 cases on Sunday as well as three new deaths related to the virus.

Saskatoon reported 146 new cases, the north central zone reported 65 and Regina reported 24.

The Saskatoon zone has also now topped 1,000 active cases with 1,065 cases reported active as of Sunday.

The younger-than-19 age group reported the highest amount of new cases on Sunday, with 132 individuals testing positive for COVID-19. Of those, 126 were unvaccinated. It is unclear how many of those 126 people are under the age of 12 and ineligible for vaccination.

The seven-day average for daily new cases has increased to 369 or 30.6 per 100,000 population.

There are 3,744 active cases in the province.

The total number of people in hospital with COVID-19 remains unchanged from Saturday at 198, though two more patients have been admitted to the ICU.

Health care workers in Saskatchewan administered 2,754 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since the province’s last COVID-19 update on Saturday.