SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Saskatchewan reports 420 COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted September 12, 2021 4:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan to require anyone testing positive for COVID-19 to self-isolate for 10 days' Saskatchewan to require anyone testing positive for COVID-19 to self-isolate for 10 days
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced Friday that a public health order will mandate anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will be required to self-isolate for 10 days after receiving that positive test result. Those who are close contacts of someone who tested positive must also isolate, but only if unvaccinated. Those who are vaccinated and a close contact of someone who tests positive won't have to isolate, but are asked to monitor for symptoms.

Saskatchewan government officials reported an additional 420 COVID-19 cases on Sunday as well as three new deaths related to the virus.

Saskatoon reported 146 new cases, the north central zone reported 65 and Regina reported 24.

The Saskatoon zone has also now topped 1,000 active cases with 1,065 cases reported active as of Sunday.

The younger-than-19 age group reported the highest amount of new cases on Sunday, with 132 individuals testing positive for COVID-19. Of those, 126 were unvaccinated. It is unclear how many of those 126 people are under the age of 12 and ineligible for vaccination.

Read more: Saskatchewan proof of vaccination record expected to launch week of Sept. 20

The seven-day average for daily new cases has increased to 369 or 30.6 per 100,000 population.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 3,744 active cases in the province.

The total number of people in hospital with COVID-19 remains unchanged from Saturday at 198, though two more patients have been admitted to the ICU.

Health care workers in Saskatchewan administered 2,754 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since the province’s last COVID-19 update on Saturday.

Click to play video: 'Engage or ignore? Tim Caulfield on dealing with spreaders of COVID-19 misinformation' Engage or ignore? Tim Caulfield on dealing with spreaders of COVID-19 misinformation
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCOVID tagCoronavirus Cases tagSaskatchewan Coronavirus tagCOVID-19 saskatchewan tagSask Coronavirus Update tagsask covid-19 update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers