Global News at 10 Regina
September 9 2021 7:32pm
01:52

More young people in Saskatchewan ‘sicker than ever’ as COVID-19 cases rise

Saskatchewan’s health care system is under strain amid the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and cases are growing among the populations unvaccinated, including those too young to get the jab.

