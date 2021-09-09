Global News at 10 Regina September 9 2021 7:32pm 01:52 More young people in Saskatchewan ‘sicker than ever’ as COVID-19 cases rise Saskatchewan’s health care system is under strain amid the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and cases are growing among the populations unvaccinated, including those too young to get the jab. More young people in Saskatchewan ‘sicker than ever’ as COVID-19 cases rise: medical professionals REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8179573/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8179573/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?