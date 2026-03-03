Menu

Share

Canada

Muslim mothers barred from volunteering at Quebec schools over hijabs

By Alessia Simona Maratta & Dan Spector Global News
Posted March 3, 2026 10:05 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec woman told she can no longer volunteer at school because she wears a hijab'
Quebec woman told she can no longer volunteer at school because she wears a hijab
Watch: Quebec woman told she can no longer volunteer at school because she wears a hijab
Two Muslim mothers in Quebec say they have been told they can no longer volunteer at their children’s elementary schools because they wear hijabs.

Sabaah Khan, a resident of Brossard, says she has spent more than a decade volunteering at her children’s schools, helping with activities ranging from library duties to vaccination days.

“Volunteers are needed because the teachers and the staff are very overworked, and they need a lot of help,” Khan told Global News.

Sabaah Khan (left) and Asma Qureshi (right) are pictured on March 3, 2026.
Sabaah Khan (left) and Asma Qureshi (right) are pictured on March 3, 2026. Global News

Khan says staff at the Riverside School Board recently told her she could no longer volunteer because of her hijab.

“I’m from here and my kids are from here,” she said. “And I’m being told that my free time is not good enough.”

The province banned teachers from wearing religious symbols on the job in 2019. Last year, the government barred all school personnel from wearing religious garb.

Khan says there has been confusion about how the rules are being applied. She says someone questioned whether she was allowed to enter a school gymnasium to watch her son play basketball.

“They’re constantly looking while playing a game to make sure mom’s still sitting there,” she said. “It’s just not fair and the damage it’s doing to the kids is very difficult.”

Another mother, Asma Qureshi, says she and her husband will be providing food for their child’s graduation but she has been told she cannot serve it at the event.

“We pay our taxes, we are law-abiding citizens, but we are still made to feel like second-class citizens just because of the way we look,” she said.

Both women say they do not blame the schools or school boards, saying staff who delivered the news appeared to have little choice.

In a statement, the Riverside School Board said it will approach the implementation of Bill 94 with professionalism and care and ensure staff are informed and supported.

The office of Quebec’s education minister said all parents who wish to get involved in their children’s school are welcome, provided they do not wear religious symbols.

“Students must be able to learn in a neutral environment, free of religious pressure, and in keeping with Quebec’s values of gender equality,” the statement said.

Khan says wearing a hijab her choice.

“This is a part of my choice to dress modestly and you can’t take away my right to my freedom of choice,” she said.

Khan and Qureshi say they plan to keep speaking out against Bill 94 in hopes things will change.

