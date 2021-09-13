Ottawa police seeking witnesses after teen sexually assaulted in Carlington

Send this page to someone via email

A teenage girl was approached by a stranger on the street and sexually assaulted in Ottawa’s Carlington neighbourhood on Friday, according to police.

Sexual assault investigators with the Ottawa Police Service said the incident occurred near the intersection of Laperrière Avenue and Cavan Street around 8:30 a.m.

The victim, a 15-year-old girl, was walking with a small group of friends when a stranger approached them and sexually assaulted the teen, police said in a statement.

The suspect is described as being in his late 30s to early 40s and between five-foot-eight and five-foot-nine, with short curly dark hair, a full beard and glasses on at the time of the offence.

Investigators are hoping to speak with anyone who might have witnessed the incident or have dashcam or security footage of the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5944 or provide anonymous tips via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

