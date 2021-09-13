Menu

Crime

Ottawa police seeking witnesses after teen sexually assaulted in Carlington

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 13, 2021 12:26 pm
The Ottawa Police Service says a stranger approached a teenage girl and sexually assaulted her Friday morning near Cavan Road and Laperrière Avenue. View image in full screen
The Ottawa Police Service says a stranger approached a teenage girl and sexually assaulted her Friday morning near Cavan Road and Laperrière Avenue. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A teenage girl was approached by a stranger on the street and sexually assaulted in Ottawa’s Carlington neighbourhood on Friday, according to police.

Sexual assault investigators with the Ottawa Police Service said the incident occurred near the intersection of Laperrière Avenue and Cavan Street around 8:30 a.m.

The victim, a 15-year-old girl, was walking with a small group of friends when a stranger approached them and sexually assaulted the teen, police said in a statement.

Orléans residents confined during late-night break-in

The suspect is described as being in his late 30s to early 40s and between five-foot-eight and five-foot-nine, with short curly dark hair, a full beard and glasses on at the time of the offence.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are hoping to speak with anyone who might have witnessed the incident or have dashcam or security footage of the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5944 or provide anonymous tips via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

