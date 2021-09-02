Orléans residents confined during late-night break-in: Ottawa police

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police are on the lookout for two suspects who broke into an Orléans home early Thursday.

Police said in a statement that two people broke into a home in the 100 block of Waterfern Way at 4:30 a.m.

They confined the occupants of the home and assaulted one person with a weapon, resulting in minor injuries, according to the release.

Police said the suspects fled when the home security system was triggered.

Investigators are asking anyone who might have witnessed the incident, or have dashcam or surveillance footage of the area, to contact them at 613-236-1222 ext. 5116. Anonymous tips can be provided via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

