Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Orléans residents confined during late-night break-in: Ottawa police

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 9:50 am
Ottawa police are asking any witnesses of an Orléans break-and-enter Thursday morning to contact them. View image in full screen
Ottawa police are asking any witnesses of an Orléans break-and-enter Thursday morning to contact them. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ottawa police are on the lookout for two suspects who broke into an Orléans home early Thursday.

Police said in a statement that two people broke into a home in the 100 block of Waterfern Way at 4:30 a.m.

Read more: Ottawa police close Metcalfe and Albert homicide case, citing self defence

They confined the occupants of the home and assaulted one person with a weapon, resulting in minor injuries, according to the release.

Trending Stories

Police said the suspects fled when the home security system was triggered.

Investigators are asking anyone who might have witnessed the incident, or have dashcam or surveillance footage of the area, to contact them at 613-236-1222 ext. 5116. Anonymous tips can be provided via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘The guy got in our f****** house’: Video shows terrifying moments before Alberta man shot in break and enter' ‘The guy got in our f****** house’: Video shows terrifying moments before Alberta man shot in break and enter
‘The guy got in our f****** house’: Video shows terrifying moments before Alberta man shot in break and enter – Aug 6, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Break And Enter tagOttawa Police tagOttawa Police Service tagottawa break and enter tagOttawa break-in tagOrleans break in tagOttawa burglary tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers