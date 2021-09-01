Ottawa police close Metcalfe and Albert homicide case, citing self defence

Send this page to someone via email

No charges will be laid in connection with the death of a 19-year-old man in downtown Ottawa earlier this summer, with investigators saying the stabbing happened in self defence.

The Ottawa police homicide unit said in a brief statement Wednesday that it was closing its investigation into the death of 19-year-old Eric Hewer, who was stabbed in an altercation at Metcalfe and Albert streets on July 26.

Another individual received non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.

Police said in a statement that there will be no charges laid in the altercation.

“After an extensive review of this incident, homicide investigators have determined that the individual acted in self defence and as such, there are no reasonable and probable grounds to lay a criminal charge,” they said.

An Ottawa police spokesperson confirmed to Global News there will be no additional charges laid related to the incident beyond the homicide investigation.

