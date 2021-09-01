Menu

Crime

Ottawa police close Metcalfe and Albert homicide case, citing self defence

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 1, 2021 4:43 pm
The Ottawa Police Service says there will be no charges related to the death of a 19-year-old in a downtown stabbing this past July. View image in full screen
The Ottawa Police Service says there will be no charges related to the death of a 19-year-old in a downtown stabbing this past July. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

No charges will be laid in connection with the death of a 19-year-old man in downtown Ottawa earlier this summer, with investigators saying the stabbing happened in self defence.

The Ottawa police homicide unit said in a brief statement Wednesday that it was closing its investigation into the death of 19-year-old Eric Hewer, who was stabbed in an altercation at Metcalfe and Albert streets on July 26.

Another individual received non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.

Read more: 19-year-old killed in stabbing at Metcalfe and Albert, Ottawa police say

Police said in a statement that there will be no charges laid in the altercation.

“After an extensive review of this incident, homicide investigators have determined that the individual acted in self defence and as such, there are no reasonable and probable grounds to lay a criminal charge,” they said.

An Ottawa police spokesperson confirmed to Global News there will be no additional charges laid related to the incident beyond the homicide investigation.

