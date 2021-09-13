Quebec records 639 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death as hospitalizations rise

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 639 new cases and one additional death Monday as the province continued to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Laval, Montreal’s large northern suburb, remains the most affected region in the province with 190.6 active cases per 100,000 people, followed by neighbouring Lanaudière with 113 active cases per 100,000 people.

The number of hospitalizations rose by 14 to 227. This includes 75 patients in intensive care units, which remains unchanged from the previous day.

When it comes to virus-related hospitalizations, Health Minister Christian Dubé said that a “high proportion” — nine out of 10 — newly admitted patients in intensive care units are not fully vaccinated.

“The virus is still circulating, even though 69 per cent of the Quebec population is vaccinated,” he wrote on Twitter. “We must therefore remain cautious and continue to respect measures.”

Health officials say 13,794 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine were administered, including 13,034 in the past 24-hour period. The inoculation campaign has seen 12.6 million shots given to date.

Dubé says that 82 per cent of eligible Quebecers 12 and older have received two doses of the vaccine.

“It’s encouraging to see this increase,” he said.

Meanwhile, the most recent information shows 22,429 tests were given Saturday.

The province’s case count has reached 398,425 over the course of the pandemic. The health crisis has killed 11,305 Quebecers to date.

In Quebec, recoveries from the virus topped 380,000 in the latest update.

—with files from The Canadian Press