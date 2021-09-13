SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec Liberal leader undergoes screening after MNA tests positive for COVID-19

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 13, 2021 10:19 am
Quebec Liberal MNA Dominique Anglade said her test result came back negative. View image in full screen
Quebec Liberal MNA Dominique Anglade said her test result came back negative. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

The leader of the Quebec Liberals underwent screening after a fellow MNA in her party tested positive for  COVID-19 .

Dominique Anglade confirmed her negative test results on Monday morning, saying that the fight against the pandemic “is not over.”

“Respect the rules and get vaccinated,” she wrote on Twitter.

READ MORE: Rising COVID-19 hospitalizations not expected to overwhelm Quebec hospitals in short term: report

Her test came after Liberal MNA Monsef Derraji, who represents the Montreal riding of Nelligan, announced he contracted COVID-19 on the weekend. He said he underwent screening as a “preventive measure” after his daughter’s school sent a letter recommending she be tested.

Derraji said he will be in isolation and urged people to take care of themselves as the health crisis continues.

The provincial legislature is set to resume sitting this week after summer break.

