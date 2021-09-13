Quebec Liberal leader undergoes screening after MNA tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The leader of the Quebec Liberals underwent screening after a fellow MNA in her party tested positive for COVID-19 .

Dominique Anglade confirmed her negative test results on Monday morning, saying that the fight against the pandemic “is not over.”

“Respect the rules and get vaccinated,” she wrote on Twitter.

Her test came after Liberal MNA Monsef Derraji, who represents the Montreal riding of Nelligan, announced he contracted COVID-19 on the weekend. He said he underwent screening as a “preventive measure” after his daughter’s school sent a letter recommending she be tested.

Derraji said he will be in isolation and urged people to take care of themselves as the health crisis continues.

The provincial legislature is set to resume sitting this week after summer break.