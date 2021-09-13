Toronto Blue Jays now require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test to attend home games

Send this page to someone via email

Fans wanting to go to a Toronto Blue Jays game at the Rogers Centre will now be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

The new requirements to enter the stadium came into effect on Monday.

Attendees will need to present a receipt of a full COVID-19 vaccination approved by the World Health Organization, completed at least 14 days prior to the day of the game.

Or, attendees can show a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the game’s scheduled start time.

In both scenarios, patrons who are 12 or older must also have a government-issued ID.

Both fans and staff aged 12 and older are required to follow the new policy. Children who are 11 years old or younger are not required to give a negative COVID-19 test when they are accompanied by a parent or guardian that meets the entry requirements.

There are additional protocols which include mandatory face coverings for fans aged two and older except when actively eating or drinking in designated seats or physically distanced areas.

The Rogers Centre also said it is only accepting cashless payment throughout the ballpark to limit touchpoints. Reverse ATMS are available on site to load cash onto pre-loaded cards for those without a cashless payment option.

The Jays begin a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays Monday night with first pitch set for 7:07 p.m.

— With files from The Canadian Press.