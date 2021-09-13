Picton, Ont. business defrauded $15K in fire inspector scam: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say people in Prince Edward County should be wary of a new scam involving people alleging to be fire officials.

According to police, on Sept. 2, a Picton business was called by someone impersonating a fire inspector.

The alleged scammer asked for information from the business owner and told them they would be attending their location for an inspection.

Read more: OPP offer fraud protection class in answer to phone scams in Prince Edward County

Police say the scammer then told the employees working at the establishment that they were in violation of fire codes and that they needed to pay a significant fine.

This person then asked for a partial payment of $15,000 via cryptocurrency, which police say was transferred.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP have yet to release any information on the identity of the suspect and say the investigation is continuing.

3:26 Scams that prey on seniors Scams that prey on seniors

Police advise all business owners who are contacted by anyone claiming to be an inspector to ask for credentials. They also say that payment through cryptocurrency is always a red flag.