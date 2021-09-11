Joe Magliocca, Calgary councillor at centre of spending scandal, announces re-election bid

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary councillor who was at the centre of a spending scandal has announced he will be running for re-election.

Joe Magliocca, a two-term Ward 2 councillor, launched his campaign on Friday.

A third-party investigation, sparked by reports from Postmedia in 2020, found Magliocca improperly claimed hosting expenses like meals and alcohol for meetings with other officials, but auditors said they could not confirm the attendance of some of those officials.

A committee also found $2,700 in flight upgrades that were not in line with city policy.

He was investigated by Calgary police and RCMP.

Overall, Magliocca has paid back nearly $10,000 to the city, and in March, the city received a final cheque from Magliocca. According to the report from the city, that meant the matter was resolved.

None of this was mentioned in Magliocca’s announcement on Friday. He instead focused on his platform: “This election, there is a clear choice between those who want to raise property taxes to pay for their spending promises and those who believe in lower taxes.”

He said he wants city council to focus on lowering the property tax burden, creating private-sector jobs, rebuilding the economy, improving parks and recreational facilities, boosting community safety and completing infrastructure projects like the Stoney Trail at Shaganappi Trail interchange.

Six other candidates are running in Ward 2:

Francis Aranha

Sareen Singh

Ronald Allan Taylor

Kim (Dong) Tyers

Theo van Besouw

Jennifer Wyness

Wyness finished second to Magliocca in 2017, losing by 3,151 votes.

Calgary’s election is on Oct. 18.

– With files from Global News staff