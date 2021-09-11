Singh to announce how NDP will pay for election platform pledges, party says

New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to announce details today on how the party would pay for its pledges ahead of the Sept. 20 election.

Asked why the NDP waited until nine days before the election to release its costed platform, Singh said it takes time to work with the Parliamentary Budget Office.

The NDP will be the last of the three major parties to release its costing, but Singh says the platform won’t be a surprise and the New Democrats have already shown detailed plans on how they aim to make life more affordable for everyday people.

He told an earlier press conference in the riding of Vancouver Granville that the party has developed a thorough plan for a national pharmacare program that would cost about $10 billion, a figure he has mentioned during previous campaign stops.

Singh says the cost of the NDP’s dental care plan would be about $1.5 billion.

He repeated the message that an NDP government would help pay for its promises to tackle housing affordability by cracking down on house flipping and speculation while taxing the super rich to help build more affordable homes and rental units.