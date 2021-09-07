Singh pledges to make public transit fully electric by 2030 by doubling funding

Send this page to someone via email

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is promising to double funding for public transit projects to help municipalities make their public transit fleets fully electric by 2030.

Speaking to reporters on campaign trail in Toronto, Singh says the impacts of the climate crisis are already hurting communities across Canada with wild fires and drought.

Singh pledged to increase the funding given to municipalities to electrify public transit from $2.2 billion to $4.4 billion.

He says Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau continues to break his own promises to fight climate change and Canada has become the worst emitter in the G7 under his leadership.

Trudeau’s climate promise during this campaign includes plans to regulate total emissions cuts in the oil and gas sector for the first time, with a view to getting to net-zero by 2050.

It also includes setting new regulations that will require half of all cars sold in Canada to be zero-emission by 2030, and 100 per cent by 2035.

