Lifestyle

Families have pick of the bunch at Vernon, B.C.’s Davison Orchards

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted September 10, 2021 8:35 pm
Families welcomed to Vernon, B.C. farm to pick apples

A cherished family tradition in the Okanagan is visiting Davison Orchards to pick the perfect bunch of apples.

Families are once again being welcomed to the rows of apple trees at the Vernon, B.C., orchard.

“A lot of people have never experienced farms, they just drive by them on the road and so we welcome people to come to the farm and in September we have apple picking,” said Tom Davison with Davison Orchards.

Families grab their bags and hop on board a special mode of transportation.

“We have a little apple bin train pulled by an antique John Deere tractor, so people get a ride out so they see all the different aspects on the farm,” said Davison, “because we don’t just grow apples — there are pears, tomatoes, peppers, pumpkins and all kinds of things.”

After working hard picking apples, kids can meet with a few farm animals, grab some ice cream and eat a sweet apple treat.

The U-pick will be open through September, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Family Fun tagVernon BC tagApple picking tagu-pick tagCreating Memories tagDavison Orchard tagVernon Orchard tag

