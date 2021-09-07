Kelowna, B.C. man’s optimism shines through new documentary

Inspiring others to live life to the fullest is Chris Koch’s passion

“Be grateful about what you have instead of worrying about what you don’t have, you’ll just drive yourself crazy about things you can’t control worry about things that you can control and enjoy life,” said Koch, a motivational speaker.

A self-described farm boy-turned traveller, Koch has dived with sharks, participated in marathons and hitchhiked solo across Canada and now he travels the world sharing his story.

“I was born without arms and legs, my parents never treated me differently it was just ‘This is Chris and he’s going to get up there and do all the things that he wants to do and we are not going to hold them back and we’re gonna make sure we do everything in our power to make sure that he gets to do all the things that he wants to do,'” said Koch.

“I use a lot of humour in life and in sharing my story.”

Now he is inspiring classrooms, audiences and individuals like 10-month-old Owen from who was born with similar abilities.

“Two weeks ago I met a little guy named Owen, who was born missing arms and legs his mom actually contacted me while she was pregnant with him,” said Koch.

“She had a lot of questions and I didn’t realize they were in Chicago and when I was in Chicago she shot me a message we got together and those kinds of moments right there that’s why I love doing this.

His mom wanted to she asked if they could start calling me Uncle Chris which is pretty cute. I had a lot of mentors when I was a kid so to be able to do the same thing for him is pretty awesome.”

His message is now streaming into people’s living rooms in a new documentary, Make Life Happen on Accessible Media Inc. TV. The documentary was directed by Jiri Bakala and produced by Lucie Bakala.

“We followed Chris and his more or less day-to-day routine everything that he does how he lives his life and a little bit into his take on life which starts and ends with humour and not taking things too seriously,” said Bakala, Ascent Films Inc.

Make Life Happen can be streamed online to tune in visit www.ami.ca