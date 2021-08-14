Menu

Global News Morning BC
August 14 2021 2:20pm
03:55

B.C. Tadpole documentary nominated for award

Vancouver Island filmmaker, Maxwel Hohn, explains how it feels to have his documentary about the early life of the western toad, be selected as a finalist at the Jackson Wild Media Awards.

