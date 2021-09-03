West Kelowna, B.C. neighbourhood kids cheer up woman with chalk creations

Send this page to someone via email

A West Kelowna, B.C, woman who has been experiencing health issues has found a wealth of community support. Outside her door, on the street in front of her house, there’s been an outpouring of kindness in the form of chalk art from the kids on her street.

“When they [the kids] found out that I wasn’t doing well … they did this beautiful creation right in front of my window so I could see it. It’s this fierce dragon telling me that I am strong and to carry on,” said Dia Ewing.

The chalk is all in an effort to boost her spirits while she battles serious health issues. The kids on her street grabbed pieces of chalk and drew her something extra special.

“We were out here in front of Dia’s house and she came up with this dragon picture that she sketched she said, ‘This is my warrior symbol,’ so we jumped on it and we added it and we drew her in the castle and we wrote ‘You are strong,’ at the top,” said Carrie Higginson, West Kelowna resident.

Higginson’s children are just some of the artists behind the touching display to show support for Ewing.

“She’s had a really hard go, she needs a lot of support and she loves seeing the kids out and about and the kids love her, she’s so kind and generous,” said Higginson.

Twelve-year-old Darian drew sea creatures, Ewing’s dog and much more.

“She’s a very nice lady. She helps out around the neighbourhood; she’s always nice to everyone,” said Darian.

Even though nine-year-old Kale is newer to the neighbourhood, Ewing has left an impression on him.

“She’s a really nice neighbour and she is always helping people a lot,” said Kale.

On Halloween, Ewing went out of her way to include 10-year-old Char.

“She made me special candies because I am a Type 1 diabetic,” said Char.

Eleven-year-old Max can now ride his bike to school again thanks to Ewing.

“I had just grown out of my bike so I was using my mom’s. She had just gotten an e-bike and she gave me her old one, which was a really nice bike,” said Max.

Thanks to the neighbourhood kids’ creativity, the cheery messages brighten Ewing’s days.

“It’s hard to get up some days and open the blinds and now it makes it a lot easier when you see that,” said Ewing.