‘Lethbridge Raging Grannies’ take to the streets in chalk protest amid coronavirus restrictions

Lethbridge’s feistiest grandmas are back to their usual advocacy, but this time instead of raising their voices, the Lethbridge Raging Grannies are using chalk to protest on sidewalks all over the city.

“With COVID(-19), we had to again reinvent ourselves,” Raging Granny Barb Phillips said. “So we’re here on our third stop of four stops.”

The Lethbridge Raging Grannies brought their chalk buckets out in solidarity with healthcare and education workers on Thursday — calling for more funding to both departments amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Barbara Warren says many of the Lethbridge Raging Grannies miss their typical singing-protests, but felt it was important to voice their concerns somehow.

“We’re not in people’s faces. We’re not shouting and screaming,” Barbara Warren said. “We’re not even singing, but it’s a gentle protest. Because education matters. Representation for us matters.”

So crouched over in colourful garb and face masks — unable to sing as usual — the Lethbridge Raging Grannies put in a full morning’s work.

Warren says stopping by the Lethbridge School Division office was especially close to her heart.

“If we don’t have education, what have we got?” Raging Granny Barbara Warren, said. Tweet This

“I was a school teacher, and I obviously still support my colleagues. And I actually did teach at Hamilton here. So, for me, it was very, very personal. This particular venue.”

The Grannies also had specific requests for elected officials.

“Two things: Public health care, and the children and grandchildren’s return to safe schools this September,” Raging Granny, Barb Phillips said. “So in order to make that happen, both public health care and education, that has to be the focus of our government. That has to be the focus and advocacy of our MLAs.”

“Grannies will get the message out one way or the other,” laughed Phillips. Tweet This

They stopped by constituency offices for Lethbridge West and East, paying special attention to UCP MLA Nathan Neudorf and requesting his support.

“[As for] how he receives it? Well, I guess he can receive it and take a garden hose– do what he has to do– But hopefully he reads the message first,” Phillips said.

In a response statement to Global News, Mr. Neudorf said:

“While I applaud advocacy in any capacity, and fully embrace an individual’s right to protest, I think it is important to note that the safety and well-being of our students, teachers and staff is of the utmost concern to all of us, including the government. This concern has guided all of the decision making surrounding the return to in person classes. We understand that Albertans want what is best for their children as they return to school this fall, and this is why we have followed the medical advice of the chief medical officer of health, who worked with, and approved this school re-entry plan. “Since in person classes were cancelled in March we have seen an outpouring of concern regarding the mental well being of students and parents with the added strain of learning from home. “This plan, which is supported both by school boards and school superintendents, and was developed in consultation with the education system, funding has been increased and extra supports have been provided. Regarding EAs, full funding levels were restored on July 1st, 2020. If schools are not restoring resources and staffing to their previous levels, they are doing this despite receiving their full funding and an increase of $120 million for the 2020-21 school year. “It is disheartening to hear the politicizing of parental concerns at this time, this is a difficult decision for all parents, and continuing to shame, and spread inaccuracies on social media, is not a solution to help any parent at this time.” Tweet This

The Grannies say they aren’t alone in their concerns.

“As Grannies we’re all part of families,” Phillips said. “And all of our families in Lethbridge and our province are concerned about our children returning to school which we know is essential but it has to be done safely. And in order for that to happen, our government has to fund it adequately.”