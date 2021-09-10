Kitchener man facing charges in connection with Justin Trudeau visit to Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say an arrest has been made in connection to Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s campaign stop in Cambridge on Aug. 29.

Police say a 32-year-old Kitchener man is facing two counts of uttering threats. They did not release his name.

Read more: No charges laid to disruptive protestors during Justin Trudeau campaign stop in Cambridge

They have said there was a crowd of 100-150 people who were protesting as Trudeau was making the first big climate announcement of his campaign on Lindsay Road.

No arrests were made at the time although one person was removed during Trudeau’s event for trespassing. They were not charged.

1:10 Canada election: Trudeau defends stance on COVID-19 after protesters disrupt campaign stop Canada election: Trudeau defends stance on COVID-19 after protesters disrupt campaign stop – Aug 29, 2021

A woman was seen being dragged from the event by police after she refused to move back.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian Press reported that one crowd member hurled a racist slur at a Black officer in Trudeau’s security detail, as well as a misogynist insult at a female officer. Others were heard shouting death threats.

Police reported that the crowd repeatedly chanted expletive-filled slogans aimed at the Liberal leader and carried signs, at least one of which included a photo of Trudeau about to be executed by hanging.

Police say an investigation was launched after watching video of Trudeau’s visit as well as speaking with witnesses and receiving information from the RCMP, who were on-hand at the event.

Trudeau has had several rough campaign stop in southern Ontario including a visit to London, where gravel was thrown at him.

Police in London say they are also investigating that incident as well.

*With files from the Canadian Press