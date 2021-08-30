Menu

Crime

No charges laid to disruptive protestors during Justin Trudeau campaign stop in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 30, 2021 4:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau remains defiant as more profane protesters plague Liberal campaign' Trudeau remains defiant as more profane protesters plague Liberal campaign
Trudeau remains defiant as more profane protesters plague Liberal campaign

Waterloo Regional Police say no charges were laid in connection to the demonstration during Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s campaign event in Cambridge on Sunday.

Police did say one person was removed during Trudeau’s event for trespassing but they were not charged.

Read more: Trudeau says he won’t ‘back down’ to protesters at rallies, despite safety concerns

A woman was seen being dragged from the event by police after she refused to move back.

Local police say they were assisted by RCMP as they dealt with the 100-150 people who were protesting as Trudeau was making the first big climate announcement of his campaign.

Click to play video: 'Canada election: Trudeau defends stance on COVID-19 after protesters disrupt campaign stop' Canada election: Trudeau defends stance on COVID-19 after protesters disrupt campaign stop
Canada election: Trudeau defends stance on COVID-19 after protesters disrupt campaign stop

The Canadian Press reported that one crowd member hurled a racist slur at a Black officer in Trudeau’s security detail and a misogynist insult at a female officer. Others were heard shouting death threats.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Liberals cancel Trudeau election campaign event in Ontario due to safety concerns

It reported that the crowd repeatedly chanted expletive-filled slogans aimed at the Liberal leader and carried signs at least one of which included a photo of Trudeau about to be executed by hanging.

The protest in Cambridge followed a similar one in Bolton on Friday.

Some of the agitators have appeared at multiple events. One man showed up at a Trudeau event in Hamilton, Ont., and then the next day at one in Surrey, B.C. He told reporters he was “maybe” being paid to follow Trudeau around.

*With files from Canadian Press

