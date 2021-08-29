Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trudeau says he won’t ‘back down’ to protesters at rallies, despite safety concerns

By Emerald Bensadoun Global News
Posted August 29, 2021 2:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Protests disrupting Trudeau campaign prompt security concerns' Protests disrupting Trudeau campaign prompt security concerns
WATCH: Protests disrupting Trudeau campaign prompt security concerns

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has no intention of backing down to protestors, despite having to cancel a rally last week due to safety concerns.

Speaking to reporters about the Liberals’ commitment to reversing climate change on Sunday, Trudeau — barely audible over the sounds of protestors and police sirens — said he would continue publicly campaigning throughout the election.

Read more: O’Toole, Singh condemn angry protesters dogging Trudeau election campaign event

“No, I’m not going to back down on a message that Canadians know is the right path forward,” he said.

Trending Stories

“Do we fall into division and hatred and racism and violence? Or do we say ‘no, you know what, that doesn’t work to get us to back down, that won’t scare Canadians from standing up for what’s right.'”

Story continues below advertisement

“We double down and we move forward into the future we know our kids and grandkids deserve,” he added.

The Liberal leader has been dogged by some violent protesters in recent weeks, often demanding “FREEDOM!” from mask mandates and COVID-19 vaccine passports. On Sunday, Trudeau received death threats from the crowd and someone shouted racist slurs at a Black member of his security detail.

More to come. 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Justin Trudeau tagFederal Election tagcanada election tag2021 canada election tagCOVID-19 vaccine passports trudeau tagtrudeau angry protestors tagtrudeau election campaign tagtrudeau election safety concerns tagTrudeau Protestors tagtrudeau won't back down to protestors tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers