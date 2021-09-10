Menu

Politics

Former MP starts bid for Manitoba Tory leader, opposes vaccine mandates for workers

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 10, 2021 1:19 pm
Former Minister of Heritage Shelly Glover answers a question during question period in the House of Commons in 2014. Glover, who has since left federal politics, launched her campaign for leadership of the Manitoba Progressive Conservatives Friday.
Former Minister of Heritage Shelly Glover answers a question during question period in the House of Commons in 2014. Glover, who has since left federal politics, launched her campaign for leadership of the Manitoba Progressive Conservatives Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

One person running to become Manitoba’s next premier says she opposes COVID-19 vaccine mandates in workplaces.

Shelly Glover made the remarks as she launched her campaign for leadership of the governing Progressive Conservatives, which will be decided Oct. 30.

Read more: Shelly Glover says she’s planning run for Manitoba PC leader, premier

Glover says she would not want to see nurses and other health-care workers fired for not getting a vaccine.

Click to play video: 'Questions over next leader of Manitoba PC Party' Questions over next leader of Manitoba PC Party
Questions over next leader of Manitoba PC Party – Aug 11, 2021

When asked whether she would extend that to all workplaces, Glover said she doesn’t support mandatory vaccines at all.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Manitoba’s governing party sets date, rules and entry fee for leadership race

Glover says she wants people to follow current public health orders, including vaccine requirements to attend cinemas and sporting events.

But she says if she becomes premier, she would look at the issue and talk to health leaders about why Manitoba’s rules are different than those in some other provinces.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19, Pallister, likely to dog Conservative party members looking to replace premier, experts say' COVID-19, Pallister, likely to dog Conservative party members looking to replace premier, experts say
COVID-19, Pallister, likely to dog Conservative party members looking to replace premier, experts say – Aug 19, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
