Politics

Manitoba’s governing party sets date, rules and entry fee for leadership race

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted August 24, 2021 12:45 am
Manitoba premier Brian Pallister speaks to media at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Manitoba premier Brian Pallister speaks to media at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.

Manitoba’s governing Progressive Conservatives will choose a new party leader and premier Oct. 30.

The party executive met Monday night and also set down rules, including an entry fee of $25,000.

Read more: Brian Pallister leaving future of education reform, other bills to new premier

Premier Brian Pallister announced earlier this month he would not seek re-election, and said Monday he is prepared to step aside within a few weeks.

Pallister also said the future of his planned education reforms and other bills still before the legislature will be decided by his successor, not by him.

Read more: Manitoba announces $812M expansion to health-care facilities

The only person so far who has announced a plan to run for leader is former health minister Heather Stefanson, who has garnered the support of most Tory caucus members.

She has promised to scrap the education reform bill, which would eliminate elected school boards and has faced strong criticism across the province.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
