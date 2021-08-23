Menu

Politics

Brian Pallister leaving future of education reform, other bills to new premier

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 23, 2021 12:43 pm
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said Monday he is leaving the future of education reform and other bills before the legislature to his successor. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said Monday he is leaving the future of education reform and other bills before the legislature to his successor. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he is leaving the future of education reform and other bills before the legislature to his successor.

Pallister, who announced earlier this month he will not seek re-election, says he assumes the party will pick his replacement in the next few weeks.

Read more: Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister confirms he won’t seek re-election

The only candidate in the race so far, former Health Minister Heather Stefanson, has said she will scrap an education bill that would eliminate elected English-language school boards across the province.

Pallister won't seek re-election
Pallister won’t seek re-election – Aug 10, 2021

The bill is one of several scheduled to come to a vote before mid-November.

Read more: Heather Stefanson announces run for PC leader, Manitoba premier

Pallister says he still supports the proposed legislation but will let a new premier decide its fate.

Pallister has not given a date for his departure and is awaiting word from the Progressive Conservative party on when a leadership convention will be held.

COVID-19, Pallister, likely to dog Conservative party members looking to replace premier, experts say
COVID-19, Pallister, likely to dog Conservative party members looking to replace premier, experts say
© 2021 The Canadian Press
