Details of Manitoba’s new COVID-19 health orders expected Friday

Manitoba’s top doctor and health minister are expected to reveal details of the province’s latest COVID-19 public health orders Friday.

Dr. Brent Roussin and Audrey Gordon have scheduled a press conference for 2 p.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

On Tuesday Roussin announced changes to current health orders to both bring back a mask mandate in indoor public spaces — including schools — and force all front-line provincial employees who work with vulnerable populations to be fully vaccinated or face regular testing.

Workers affected will include doctors, nurses, teachers, early childhood educators and prison guards. Government employees, including members of the legislature, will also be required to have their shots.

They will have to be fully immunized by Oct. 31 or undergo regular COVID-19 tests, up to three times a week for full-time employees. Proof of a negative test result will be required before the employees are allowed to resume working.

Roussin said the new orders will also expand the list of facilities, events, and services that will require those attending to be fully-vaccinated. But exact details on what those changes will look like — and when the new orders will begin — weren’t announced Tuesday.

Roussin said those details would be revealed later this week.

The changes come as health officials predict a fourth pandemic wave in the province is inevitable.

New modelling released later in the day Tuesday shows COVID-19 could overwhelm the acute-care system within two months after the fourth wave arrives in Manitoba.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, said without higher levels of immunizations and more restrictions, intensive care units could be overwhelmed again.

It could be made worse if cases surge during the annual flu season, he added.

The Delta variant is already causing a significant increase in cases throughout Western Canada in provinces that loosened restrictions earlier than Manitoba, where changes to health orders Aug. 5 included the removal of the mask mandate now set to return.

On Wednesday Manitoba reported 105 new COVID-19 cases, the highest one-day jump in infections since late June.

Health officials announced another 56 cases — and the death of a man in his 20s linked to the virus — Thursday.

–With files from The Canadian Press

