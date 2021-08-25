Shelly Glover says she’s planning run for Manitoba PC leader, premier

Send this page to someone via email

A former Member of Parliament and one-time Winnipeg police officer says she intends to enter the race to become Manitoba Progressive Conservative leader and the province’s next premier.

Shelly Glover told Global News Wednesday she is in the process of filling out the necessary paperwork in order to run and plans on officially announcing her candidacy once she gets the “OK from from the party as an accepted candidate.”

Read more: Manitoba premier not committing to stay on until leadership vote

“I’ve got lots of vision for the future, things that I’d like to see done differently, and so I have indicated my desire to apply to run in the next leadership,” she said.

“It’s a time to renew, and to get new members and to set forward a path that leads us to the next election.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:58 Who’s next to lead the Manitoba Conservatives? Who’s next to lead the Manitoba Conservatives? – Aug 11, 2021

Glover, who is Metis and speaks both French and English, was first elected Conservative MP from St. Boniface in 2008 and served as Heritage Minister under the Harper government before stepping away from national politics in the lead up to the 2015 federal election.

So far the only person who has declared an intention to run is former health minister Heather Stefanson, who stepped down from her cabinet portfolio to initiate her leadership bid.

Stefanson already has the backing of most Tory caucus members.

Two high-profile Tories who had said they were considering a run — Finance Minister Scott Fielding and Families Minister Rochelle Squires — said Tuesday they had decided to bow out.

Story continues below advertisement

0:57 Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he will not seek re-election Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he will not seek re-election – Aug 10, 2021

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announced earlier this month that he would not seek re-election and asked the party to start planning a leadership vote.

The party has set the voting date, a deadline of Sept. 15 for candidates who want to join the race and a $25,000 entry fee.

Winnipeg city councillor Scott Gillingham has also said he is considering a leadership run, but has yet to announce a decision.

The Tories have scheduled a leadership vote for Oct. 30 to replace Pallister.

–With files from Clay Young and The Canadian Press

Story continues below advertisement