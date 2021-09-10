SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Comments

Crime

Police investigating after Liberal Party election signs in Toronto riding vandalized, defaced

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 10, 2021 1:16 pm
A photo of a defaced and vandalized Liberal Party candidate election sign for Etobicoke-Centre in Toronto. View image in full screen
A photo of a defaced and vandalized Liberal Party candidate election sign for Etobicoke-Centre in Toronto. Twitter / @TendyNewman

Toronto police say they are investigating defaced and vandalized Liberal Party signs for an Etobicoke-Centre candidate, calling it a “suspected hate crime.”

Police said officers received a report of the signs for candidate Yvan Baker being defaced with offensive symbols and language on Thursday.

“The Hate Crime Unit is aware and it will be investigated as a suspected hate crime,” a police spokesperson told Global News.

Read more: 1 in 8 Canadians are undecided about the election. Here’s what they have to say

Many people posted photos on Twitter of the damaged election signs. Some of the signs were seen spray-painted with swastikas, beards, mustaches and devil horns. Other signs were chopped in half.

“Just spotted this along Royal York. An Yvan Baker sign vandalized with a swastika. Truly disgusting,” one user wrote.

“I just took down 4 Liberal Party Yvan Baker campaign signs in the Etobicoke Centre riding. This type of vandalism is unacceptable and has no place in our country,” another user wrote.

Toronto police said if anyone has any information regarding the incidents to contact investigators.

