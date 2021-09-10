Police investigating after Liberal Party election signs in Toronto riding vandalized, defaced

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are investigating defaced and vandalized Liberal Party signs for an Etobicoke-Centre candidate, calling it a “suspected hate crime.”

Police said officers received a report of the signs for candidate Yvan Baker being defaced with offensive symbols and language on Thursday.

“The Hate Crime Unit is aware and it will be investigated as a suspected hate crime,” a police spokesperson told Global News.

Many people posted photos on Twitter of the damaged election signs. Some of the signs were seen spray-painted with swastikas, beards, mustaches and devil horns. Other signs were chopped in half.

“Just spotted this along Royal York. An Yvan Baker sign vandalized with a swastika. Truly disgusting,” one user wrote.

“I just took down 4 Liberal Party Yvan Baker campaign signs in the Etobicoke Centre riding. This type of vandalism is unacceptable and has no place in our country,” another user wrote.

Toronto police said if anyone has any information regarding the incidents to contact investigators.

I just took down 4 @liberal_party @Yvan_Baker campaign signs in the Etobicoke Centre riding. This type of vandalism is unacceptable and has no place in our country! #Elxn44 pic.twitter.com/d7L13t4FVx — Mike Newman (@TendyNewman) September 9, 2021

Went for a walk in my neighborhood and came across these vandalized election signs for @Yvan_Baker, the @liberal_party candidate for Etobicoke Centre. Canadians should be very careful who they put in power this month. pic.twitter.com/xGnBkpGt9R — Canuck Scouser (@Mensana88) September 8, 2021

Just spotted this along Royal York. An @Yvan_Baker sign vandalized with a swastika. Truly disgusting. pic.twitter.com/TRBZsh1jPI — Mark PiersciaVAXi (@MarkPi) August 28, 2021