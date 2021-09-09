Brandon Banks out for Tiger-Cats in rematch against Argos

Send this page to someone via email

Week 6 of the Canadian Football League season kicks off Friday night with a rematch between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts.

The winner of the contest at BMO Field will claim sole possession of first place in the CFL’s East Division as well as bragging rights in their heated rivalry.

CHML’s coverage of the game begins with the pregame show at 6:30 p.m. and kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. After the game, catch The 5th Quarter on CHML, 900chml.com and on CHML’s Facebook page.

The Ticats will not have reigning Most Outstanding Player Brandon Banks for Friday’s rematch after the all-star receiver was placed on the one-game injured list by the team.

‘Speedy B,’ who absorbed a big hit in Hamilton’s 32-19 win over Toronto in the Labour Day Classic, is also listed on the team’s injured list with a rib injury.

The 33-year-old has recorded 18 receptions for 157 yards in four games this season and will be replaced in the lineup by rookie receiver Papi White.

The injury bug will also force Ticats’ defensive back Ciante Evans (head injury) to sit on the sidelines, while the Argonauts welcome receiver Ricky Collins to the field following a stint in COVID-19 protocol.

The Argos will start QB Nick Arbuckle on Friday after the 27-year-old was limited to 207 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on Monday.

Cats linebacker Simoni Lawrence picked off one of Arbuckle’s passes at the three-yard line and returned it for a TD on Labour Day, cementing Hamilton’s seventh consecutive win over Toronto on the holiday.

Week 6 will continue on Saturday afternoon when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (4-1) host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (3-1) in the Banjo Bowl.

The Edmonton Elks (2-2) aim to win their second straight game Saturday night when they entertain the 1-4 Calgary Stampeders.

Ottawa and B.C. will complete Saturday’s CFL triple header when the 1-3 Redblacks visit the 2-2 Lions.