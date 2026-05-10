SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Canada earns 6-1 exhibition hockey win over France

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted May 10, 2026 12:57 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

PARIS – Macklin Celebrini had a goal and three assists as Canada captured a 6-1 exhibition hockey win over France on Sunday.

The contest kicked off Canada’s pre-tournament action ahead of the 2026 world championship.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Maple Leafs win the NHL draft lottery'
Toronto Maple Leafs win the NHL draft lottery

Celebrini, the San Jose Sharks star, was earlier named the Canadian team captain.

Story continues below advertisement

Gabriel Vilardi and Mark Scheifele, both of the Winnipeg Jets, had a goal and two assists apiece while John Tavares of the Toronto Maple Leafs added a goal and an assist.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Parker Wotherspoon of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Dylan Holloway of the St. Louis Blues had the other goals for Canada. Jet Greaves of the Columbus Blue Jackets stopped 24 shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2026.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices