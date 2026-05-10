Canada earns 6-1 exhibition hockey win over France

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PARIS – Macklin Celebrini had a goal and three assists as Canada captured a 6-1 exhibition hockey win over France on Sunday.

The contest kicked off Canada’s pre-tournament action ahead of the 2026 world championship.

Celebrini, the San Jose Sharks star, was earlier named the Canadian team captain.

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Gabriel Vilardi and Mark Scheifele, both of the Winnipeg Jets, had a goal and two assists apiece while John Tavares of the Toronto Maple Leafs added a goal and an assist.

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Parker Wotherspoon of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Dylan Holloway of the St. Louis Blues had the other goals for Canada. Jet Greaves of the Columbus Blue Jackets stopped 24 shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2026.