Banjo Bowl sold out as Winnipeg Blue Bombers prepare for matchup with prairie rivals

Winnipeg Blue Bombers fans hoping to catch the 17th annual Banjo Bowl live and in person are out of luck if they don’t already have tickets — the biggest date on the team’s calendar is already sold out.

Fans who were able to snag tickets to the traditional home-turf battle between the Bombers and the arch-rival Saskatchewan Roughriders will be able to show up early, the team said, with a pre-game tailgate area opening at noon Saturday, and IG Field officially opening its doors at 1:30 p.m.

The West Division-leading Bombers are hoping to repeat the success of last week’s Labour Day Classic — a 23-8 victory over the Riders.

