Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Banjo Bowl sold out as Winnipeg Blue Bombers prepare for matchup with prairie rivals

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 9, 2021 12:56 pm

Winnipeg Blue Bombers fans hoping to catch the 17th annual Banjo Bowl live and in person are out of luck if they don’t already have tickets — the biggest date on the team’s calendar is already sold out.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Superfans excited for Winnipeg Blue Bombers 2021 season

Fans who were able to snag tickets to the traditional home-turf battle between the Bombers and the arch-rival Saskatchewan Roughriders will be able to show up early, the team said, with a pre-game tailgate area opening at noon Saturday, and IG Field officially opening its doors at 1:30 p.m.

The West Division-leading Bombers are hoping to repeat the success of last week’s Labour Day Classic — a 23-8 victory over the Riders.

Click to play video: 'RAW: Blue Bombers Willie Jefferson Post Game – Sept. 5' RAW: Blue Bombers Willie Jefferson Post Game – Sept. 5
RAW: Blue Bombers Willie Jefferson Post Game – Sept. 5

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg Sports tagWinnipeg Blue Bombers tagSaskatchewan Roughriders tagBombers tagLabour Day Classic tagWinnipeg Football tagBanjo Bowl tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers