Hamilton Tiger-Cats keep Labour Day winning streak over Argos alive

Make it two wins in a row, and seven consecutive victories on Labour Day, for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Dane Evans threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns as Hamilton topped the Toronto Argonauts 32-19 Monday afternoon to improve to 2-2 on the CFL season.

Evans’ first TD pass of the game was a 23-yard strike to David Ungerer III early in the second quarter, the Canadian receiver’s first CFL score, as the Ticats jumped out to a 10-3 lead on the Argos and carried a 10-4 advantage into halftime.

Midway through the third quarter, Hamilton’s Frankie Williams returned a Boris Bede punt for a 67-yard touchdown and less than five minutes later Evans heaved a 57-yard bomb to Tim White to stake the Cats to a commanding 25-4 lead.

The Tiger-Cats put six more points on the board with 4:48 left to play when Simoni Lawrence intercepted Toronto QB Nick Arbuckle at the Argos’ three yard line and returned it for a TD.

Arbuckle found Eric Rogers for a 12-yard touchdown with 7:56 left in regulation, but the Argonauts’ pivot was intercepted twice and was held to 207 passing yards.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson replaced Arbuckle late in the fourth quarter and tossed an eight-yard touchdown to Rogers for the final points of the game.

The Ticats announced a sellout of 15,000 fans at Tim Hortons Field, the maximum amount of people allowed in the stadium due to the Ontario government’s COVID-19 regulations.

It was the 50th meeting on Labour Day between the Ticats and Argos (2-2), and Hamilton now holds the all-time record of 37-13-1.

The two teams will meet again on Friday night at BMO Field in Toronto.